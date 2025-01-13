Detroit businesses prep for Detroit Lions playoff run

(CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Lions will host the Washington Commanders in an NFC divisional round playoff game at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Fans are thrilled to have home-field advantage, and that's why local businesses downtown are getting ready for the influx of crowds this weekend.

If you're a Lions fan planning to watch the game at Ford Field or head to a local restaurant or bar to watch on the big screen, you should be preparing now.

Reservations and parking spots are going to fill up fast over the next few days, and you don't want to miss out on all the excitement.

Harry's Bar and Grill has been a popular game day destination for more than 20 years.

"I've always said, you know, it's the second-best environment, right next to the arena. Energies through the roof," said Hugh Leonard, manager of Harry's Bar & Grill.

Leonard says he's working on making space for anywhere between 700 and 1,000 Lions fans.

"We're going to be expanding the parking lot, doing a lot out there, so add an additional large tent, heated multiple bars, different food offerings out there to kind of expand our footprint so we can cater to the massive amount of people coming down for this game," Leonard said.

Experts recommend arriving early to your watch party.

"Earlier the better. If you're planning on three, shoot for two; if you're planning on noon, shoot for 11; traffic's going to be busy," Leonard said.

Downtown Detroit will be very active, and finding parking is a nightmare if you wait until the last minute.

"Pre-booking and pre-purchasing is the way to go. So, if there's a location that makes sense for you at a price that makes sense for them, I would go ahead and tell people to book and reserve," said Mary Claire Coleman, director of partnerships and digital marketing for SpotHero.

According to SpotHero, the shortest walk is from the Gratiot lot at only eight minutes, but it'll cost you about $150.

The cheapest parking spots can be found for $20, but it also means a 20–30-minute walk in the cold temperatures expected on Saturday.

"We also have a flexible cancellation policy. So if people's plans change and they need to cancel, we offer full refunds up to the start of the reservation time," Claire said.

While the Lions prepare for a historic playoff run, fans are gearing up for what they're hoping to be a big celebration in downtown Detroit.

Harry's Bar and Grill is doing no cover on Saturday. The bar doesn't accept reservations, but there will be live music and a DJ starting at 2 p.m.

Harry's will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday.