Detroit-based spa celebrates nearly 20 years with grand re-opening

(CBS DETROIT) - Unveiling a new era of luxury and wellness, a local business in downtown Detroit is celebrating a milestone with a grand re-opening.

Woodhouse Day Spa Detroit was the first business to open its doors at the Lofts of Merchants Row on Woodward, prime real estate the owners have maintained for nearly 20 years.

"It's quite an accomplishment to be the first, and still be here," Cheryl Hudson said.

And with no plans of closing shop anytime soon, Hudson, owner of Woodhouse Day Spa Detroit, knows being in business for more than a decade is no easy feat.

"It's very significant because it's hard," Hudson said. "It's hard to have staying power."

Hudson opened her spa doors in 2006 and prides herself on being the longest-standing Black-owned business on the block.

"[As Black people], we have a different set of standards as it relates to financing and leading institutions," Hudson said. "Just trying to even find space that's reasonable and affordable [is challenging]."

Just as times have changed, the landscape along Woodward has too. There are more shops and restaurants along the strip and a streetcar system that makes navigating the avenue easier than ever.

"There is a hustle and bustle in the downtown area, and that's what we have here," she said.

To keep up with the ever-evolving area, Hudson has upgraded her business, unveiling phase one of the spa's renovations designed to continue to offer an unparalleled experience of relaxation and wellness amid the business of city living.