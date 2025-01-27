Watch CBS News
Detroit police seek tips on bank card skimmer investigation involving at least 3 locations

By Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information from the public to assist with an investigation into electronic card reader fraud.

Police report that two people entered a business in the 20800 block of West Eight Mile Road shortly before 1 p.m. Jan. 18, installed a skimmer device on a credit/debit card machine and then left the area.

The two people also are suspected of similar activity at two other businesses – one in the 3600 block of Gratiot and the other in the 4700 block of Conner.

One suspect is described as a man wearing a blue hat, black shirt, dark jeans and white shoes.

The other suspect is described as a man wearing a black jacket, black hat and blue jeans.

Photo of two men in a retail store
Detroit Police provided this photo in January 2025 as part of an investigation into a skimmer device on a credit/debit card machine. Detroit Police Department

Anyone who recognizes the individuals in the security photo or has any information pertaining to this crime, is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up, or DetroitRewards.tv.

