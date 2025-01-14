Detroit Auto Show highlights future of electric vehicles

(CBS DETROIT) - All eyes are on the future of electric vehicles at this year's Detroit Auto Show.

"I believe there's a growing attraction towards TV among the people, and the shift we are seeing in the young people," said Anupam Singhal, president of manufacturing at Tata Consultancy Services.

That interest is on full display among the stalls at Huntington Place, where hundreds of people check out each new electric model.

Tata Consultancy Services wanted to learn more, so it surveyed more than 1,300 people across 18 countries to see just how close the world is to going full EV.

"One thing the survey highlighted was that 72% of U.S. consumers, they want to have it. I believe once they are comfortable with the charging infrastructure, that is the biggest in our view," said Singhal.

Those with TCS say the future of electric vehicles in Michigan is closer than we think.

"In Michigan, nobody has to talk about automobiles. They are known for their automobiles and I think they have a great advantage to take EV to a different level," said Singhal.

Singhal says his team hopes this research will give Detroit auto companies greater insight into what customers need to embrace electric vehicles, including affordability and safety.

"As long as it starts delivering the certainty that once you are in it, you are as sure as possible that you will be able to reach from point A to point B and I think that's where it will attract more people towards adopting EVs as their preferred vehicle," said Singhal.