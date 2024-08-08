Detroit-area nonprofits send relief to South Carolina amid Tropical Storm Debby

(CBS DETROIT) — A team of rescuers from Michigan headed to the East Coast, where Tropical Storm Debby is causing severe weather in many parts of the Carolinas.

The team left Wednesday morning to work alongside the Federal Emergency Management Agency and be on standby for any possible help.

"We are headed to Columbia, South Carolina, to assist with emergency animal rescue and response," Rafel Pouncy, a crew sea investigator for Michigan Humane, told CBS News Detroit. "Once we get down there and we get to the command post, we will be at their disposal so that could be anything from assisting with local animal control or going out to search and rescue, whatever the need calls for."

The team can also hit the water, equipped with a rescue boat, rigging gear, dry suits and more.

"It's nice to not only be able to help the animals, but you know, help the families educate folks on basic educational things about animals," Pouncy said.

Michigan Humane isn't the only organization stepping up in a time of need. Waterford Township nonprofit Disaster Relief at Work (DRAW) sent two pallets of buckets containing supplies to hand out to those impacted by the tropical storm.

Buckets include items like tarps and cleaning supplies. Representatives with the non-profit tell us they respond to an average of 12 natural disasters around the country a year with buckets full of items that may be needed related to the disaster.