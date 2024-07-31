Detroit-area man arraigned for allegedly strangling his wife to death

Kamala Harris to visit Michigan next week, solar neighborhood plan for Detroit and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A 41-year-old Eastpointe man was arraigned in connection to allegedly strangling his wife to death over the weekend, officials said.

Steven Frank Kolson Jr. was arraigned on the charges of first-degree premeditated murder. He faces life in prison without parole for this charge.

On Saturday, Kolson allegedly got into an altercation with his wife, 43-year-old April Vitale, in which she was strangled to death, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

He was arraigned and given a $5 million bond. If released, he must wear a GPS tether and was ordered to home confinement. Kolson also cannot have any contact with the victim's family or witnesses.

His probable cause conference is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 13, and his preliminary examination is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 20.

"This tragic case underscores the urgent need to address and stop domestic violence," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. "We must work together as a community to protect the vulnerable and prevent such senseless acts of violence."

The prosecutor's office is reminding people that help is available for anyone experiencing domestic violence. In an emergency, people should call 911, and other resources are available on the prosecutor's website.