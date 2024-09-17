Detroit-area couple accused of stealing over $140,000 worth of property, cash from northern Michigan man

Donald Trump, JD Vance and Kamala Harris all to visit Michigan this week and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit-area couple is accused of stealing $140,000 worth of money and property from a northern Michigan man while he was away from his home for an extended period of time, officials said.

Jeremey Cole Ray, 40, and Andrea Louise Ray, 42, both of Inkster, were arraigned on the charges of second-degree home invasion, uttering and publishing, larceny over $20,000, larceny in a building, multiple counts of forgery of vehicle titles, unlawful driving away of an automobile, unlawful possession of a financial transaction device, stealing a financial transaction device and fourth-degree child abuse. Jeremey Ray was also charged as a fourth-time habitual offender.

Jeremey Cole Ray, 40, and Andrea Louise Ray, 42, were charged in connection to allegedly stealing over $140,000 worth of money and property from a Michigan man. Roscommon County Sheriff's Office

After a complaint was made in August, an investigation revealed that while a Roscommon man was away from his home, individuals had allegedly entered his house and had stolen "most of his belongings," including vehicles, tractors, boats and large amounts of money, according to the Roscommon County Sheriff's Office.

Fraudulent checks were also being drawn out of his bank accounts, and his credit cards were being used.

Investigators discovered that the suspects were an Inkster couple, and one of the individuals was a former employee of the victim.

The couple was charged on Sept. 5 and arraigned in the 82nd District Court. They both remain at the Roscommon County Jail.

Most of the stolen property has been found and returned to the victim, but the sheriff's office says "tens of thousands of dollars remain unaccounted for."

Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to contact the Roscommon County Sheriff's Office at 989-275-5101.