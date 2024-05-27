Demonstrators refuse to leave Wayne State University encampment

(CBS DETROIT) - Pro-Palestinian demonstrators are maintaining their encampment at Wayne State University on Monday, despite the university saying it must be disbanded.

The encampment has been in place since last Thursday. The university asked the group to disperse, citing safety concerns, but the group refused. Organizers said they are planning to stay in place until the university meets with them on their terms.

"We're here today, defending our encampment. Because our only and main goal is divestment and they are declining meeting with us on our own terms," said alumnus Zaynah Jadallaa.

On Monday evening, demonstrators gathered and prepared for a possible dispersant of their encampment when they ignored the 6:30 p.m. deadline to evacuate.

"Across the country, they have been using tear gases, they have been using other harmful methods. So we're just preparing ourselves," said Jadallaa.

She and others say the pro-Palestinian encampment is a demonstration of their right to freedom of speech and expression.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators are maintaining their encampment at Wayne State University on Monday, May 27, 2024, despite the university saying it must be disbanded. Nico Doades/CBS News Detroit

In a message to students, faculty, and staff, Wayne State University president Kimberly Espy wrote, "Wayne State is a university of inclusion that supports free speech and the right to protest. ... At the same time, we must distinguish free speech from actions that violate laws, threaten health and safety, or disrupt campus operations."

A Wayne state spokesperson says the university asked the group to remove the encampment by 6:30 p.m. Monday, and they did not.

"It's basically an ultimatum. Either that we accept their meeting on their terms, or we would have to remove the encampment. And that's not acceptable," said Jadallaa.

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlib joined the demonstrators at the encampment and offered her support. Organizers said they have no plans to leave.

"We're going to stand our ground because we believe in human rights. And it's not controversial to say we do not want to invest in war," organizers said.

The demonstrators are now requesting a meeting with the university on their terms. They are asking to meet with Espy and the Board of Governors at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.