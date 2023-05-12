Democratic and Republican strategists discuss 2024 presidential race

(CBS DETROIT) - This week, the early frontrunners in the 2024 presidential race suffered potential setbacks.

Former President Donald Trump was found liable by a New York jury for sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll and defaming her online.

On the Democratic side, President Joe Biden is under scrutiny from House Republicans who claim they have evidence that members of the Biden family received millions in payments from foreign entities. The White House says there are no policies that show Biden was influenced.

Democratic strategist Alexis Wiley and Republican strategist Jason Cabel Roe joined CBS News Detroit Friday to discuss the 2024 presidential race.