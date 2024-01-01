December 2023 in top 5 for warmth and lack of snow for Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - This December will go down at the top of the record ranks for both warmth and lack of snowfall for Metro Detroit.

December 2023 takes the spot for the third warmest December on record. Records for temperature in the Detroit area began in 1874.

The average monthly temperature was 40.1 degrees, which takes into account the temperature during the day and at night. This equates to a departure from normal of 8.8 degrees.

Our highest temperature was 64 degrees on Dec. 9. Our lowest temperature in December was the overnight low on Dec. 13th.

For snowfall, the month ranks even higher on the mild list.

December 2023 is in second place for the least December snowfall, with a total of 0.1 inches. This rank is tied with December 2014, which recorded the same amount.

To add a bit of gray as well, there were no days that were recorded as entirely sunny.

Out of the entire month, 24 days ranked as cloudy, and only seven days ranked better as partly cloudy.

The year 2024 starts closer to the average for temperatures and already includes a mostly sunny day or two. We will need to see if snowfall moves in to offset our deficit and help out winter tourism in the state.