Dearborn woman dies from injuries sustained in Saline motorcycle crash

SALINE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 61-year-old Dearborn woman has died from injuries she sustained in a motorcycle crash in Saline last week, police said.

The incident happened at about 10:28 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3, at Austin Drive and Austin Road.

Saline officers responded to the scene after receiving reports of a motorcycle accident, and when they arrived, they discovered two motorcyclists were involved.

Police say a woman and her friend were traveling eastbound on Austin Road when she struck the rear saddlebag on her friend's motorcycle. She then lost control, crossed over the center lane, hit a curb and was thrown off the motorcycle.

The 61-year-old woman, identified as Dina Lynn Sheppard from Dearborn, was taken to a local hospital and listed in critical condition.

According to police, her friend, a 51-year-old man from Ypsilanti, was arrested for suspected operating while impaired. Police say speed and alcohol were a factor in the crash. In addition, they are waiting to receive blood results before submitting for charges.

Neither of the motorcyclists were wearing helmets.

In an update Monday evening, police said the woman succumbed to her injuries on Aug. 7.