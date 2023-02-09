Dearborn schools selling 7 school buses, 3 trucks in online auction

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Dearborn School District is auctioning off a variety of surplus items.

Items being auctioned off include seven buses, three trucks, commercial freezers, student furniture, office furniture and more.

Bidding for these items is online only and ends on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

To place a bid and view more details about the auction, visit here.