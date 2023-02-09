Watch CBS News
Local News

Dearborn schools selling 7 school buses, 3 trucks in online auction

/ CBS Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Dearborn School District is auctioning off a variety of surplus items.

Items being auctioned off include seven buses, three trucks, commercial freezers, student furniture, office furniture and more. 

Bidding for these items is online only and ends on Wednesday, Feb. 15. 

To place a bid and view more details about the auction, visit here

First published on February 9, 2023 / 12:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.