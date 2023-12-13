Dearborn police searching for 5 suspects in attempted armed robbery at T-Mobile store

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Dearborn Police Department is searching for five suspects wanted in connection to an attempted armed robbery at a T-Mobile store on Friday.

At about 6:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, officers responded to a 911 call about an attempted robbery at the T-Mobile in the 5000 block of Schaefer.

Dearborn police are searching for five suspects in an attempted armed robbery at a T-Mobile store who fled in a blue SUV. Dearborn Police Department

Five males, who were wearing masks, entered the store. Some of them were carrying firearms, and one pointed a gun at an employee.

Police say the suspects left the store without taking any merchandise and fled in a blue SUV that is believed to be a 2015-2019 Kia Sportage.

No one was injured.

"We are using all resources necessary to quickly identify those involved," said Dearborn Police Commander Timothy McHale Although we are thankful that no one was injured during this incident, this type of behavior recklessly puts others in our community at risk. We appreciate the public's assistance in sharing any information that can help identify these individuals and bring them to justice."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dearborn police at 313-943-2041 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to leave an anonymous tip.