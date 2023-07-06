Watch CBS News
Local News

Dearborn police investigating after 28-year-old fatally shot

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for July 6, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for July 6, 2023 03:20

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Dearborn police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on the city's west side Thursday.

The incident happened at about 12:55 a.m. on Thursday, July 6, in the 2200 block of Olmstead St. 

Officers responded to the area after receiving a report that a man had been shot. 

When they arrived at the scene, they discovered a 28-year-old had been fatally shot. The victim's family was notified.

Police have a person of interest in custody. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

"While our investigators continue to work diligently to gather evidence into this tragic incident, we have determined that there are no additional risks to the safety of the community at this time," said Dearborn Police Commander Timothy McHale.

First published on July 6, 2023 / 3:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.