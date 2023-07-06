Dearborn police investigating after 28-year-old fatally shot

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Dearborn police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on the city's west side Thursday.

The incident happened at about 12:55 a.m. on Thursday, July 6, in the 2200 block of Olmstead St.

Officers responded to the area after receiving a report that a man had been shot.

When they arrived at the scene, they discovered a 28-year-old had been fatally shot. The victim's family was notified.

Police have a person of interest in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

"While our investigators continue to work diligently to gather evidence into this tragic incident, we have determined that there are no additional risks to the safety of the community at this time," said Dearborn Police Commander Timothy McHale.