Dearborn man killed in vehicle crash on I-94 near Lonyo Street

(CBS DETROIT) - A 47-year-old man has died after a violent crash Tuesday evening on Interstate 94 westbound in Detroit.

Michigan State Police say at about 8:25 p.m., the driver from Dearborn lost control of his car near Lonyo Street. The vehicle rolled, resulting in the driver being ejected.

First responders attempted to save the man at the scene, but he later died at the hospital. Police say speed appears to be a factor.

"Another family is mourning the death of a family member due to a preventable crash." MSP Lt. Mike Shaw said in a statement. "I can't stress enough the importance of wearing a seatbelt and making good decisions while driving."

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, all freeway lanes westbound are closed at Lonyo Street.