Dearborn Heights police searching for woman missing since October 2022

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Sept. 25, 2023

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Dearborn Heights police are searching for a woman who has reportedly been missing since October of last year.

It was reported to police that Kari Smith, 32, has been missing since Oct. 7, 2022.

Police say Smith's last known location is unknown and that she may have left the state.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Gondek at 313-277-7487.