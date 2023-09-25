Watch CBS News
Dearborn Heights police searching for woman missing since October 2022

/ CBS Detroit

Kari Smith Dearborn Heights Police Department

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Dearborn Heights police are searching for a woman who has reportedly been missing since October of last year. 

It was reported to police that Kari Smith, 32, has been missing since Oct. 7, 2022.

Police say Smith's last known location is unknown and that she may have left the state. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Gondek at 313-277-7487. 

