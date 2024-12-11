Dearborn firefighters deliver presents to Corewell's Children's Center for Exceptional Families

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — There is nothing better as a child than to receive gifts during the holiday season, so that's why Santa is teaming up with members of the Dearborn Fire Department to deliver gifts to children who receive care at Corewell Health Children's Center for Exceptional Families.

One by one on Wednesday, kids like 6-year-old Ayden Jenkins made their way up to Santa, who had a present waiting. Ayden was excited to see his pal St. Nick.

"For Christmas, I will open all the gifts Santa gave for me," said Ayden.

Ayden's mother, Chonda Calloway, said this is a day she looks forward to every year.

"Right now, times are hard for everybody," said Calloway. "It's hard for everybody, and for the center to help parents just a little, it takes just a little bit of stress off of us, and we love it."

People love the annual tradition at the Corewell Health Children's Center for Exceptional Families. The center treats about 3,500 patients a year, including children with developmental disabilities.

Dearborn firefighters and police officers helped put on Wednesday's event.

"We want to say thank you for everything they do, not just Christmas time presents but for everything they do for the community and keeping us safe," said Calloway.

The first responders helped buy specific toys the kids wanted, and Santa delivered.

"You just can't put into words what a small act of kindness will do to people," said Dearborn firefighter Chad Bronson.

"When they come here, we just want them to know they are deeply loved and cared for and treasured and that they are celebrated for all the milestones they are hitting across the year," said Dr. Susan Youngs, Director of Corewell Health Children's Center for Exceptional Families.

More than 20 children met Santa and received gifts at Wednesday's event.