Driver killed, passenger ejected from vehicle in single-car crash on I-275

(CBS DETROIT) — One person was killed and another injured in a single-car crash on I-275 in Romulus early Sunday morning.

Michigan State Police say the crash happened around 1:40 a.m. Sunday on northbound I-275 near I-94.

According to troopers, a 2021 Ford Edge was traveling northbound on I-275 when the driver drove off the left side of the road and struck a concrete bridge pillar.

A front-seat passenger was ejected from the car. Officials say the car caught fire and the driver was unable to escape. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown.

An investigation is ongoing. Police are working to determine the identity of the driver and to notify the driver's family.