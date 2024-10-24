Dave Chappelle, Killer Mike kick off co-headlining tour with Detroit stop

Eastern Michigan professor suspended after sting arrest, Vance returns to state and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Comedian Dave Chappelle is returning to Detroit this fall and will be joined by rapper Killer Mike for a co-headlining tour.

The duo is kicking off a seven-city co-headlining tour at the Fox Theatre on Friday, Nov. 15. Shows in Atlanta, Chicago, Boston, New York City, Oakland and Long Beach will follow, with the tour wrapping up in California on Nov. 24.

Tickets for the Detroit show go on sale at noon Friday at Ticketmaster.

As is standard with Chappelle's shows, the Detroit date is a phone-free event. The use of phones, smart watches and accessories will not be allowed. Guests can use their phones and smart watches during the shows in designated phone-use areas within Fox Theatre.

Chappelle was last in Detroit in July when he headlined a campaign fundraiser for actor and U.S. Senate candidate Hill Harper at Saint Andrew's Hall. He also performed at Little Caesars Arena in September 2023 and filmed his controversial Netflix special "The Closer" at the Fillmore Detroit in 2021.

A four-time Grammy winner, Killer Mike will be supported during the show by the Mighty Midnight Revival band.