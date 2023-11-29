Danny Dichio named head coach by Detroit City Football Club

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit City FC named former Premier League striker and Sacramento Republic FC Assistant Coach Danny Dichio as the club's next Head Coach, according to a Wednesday press release.

Dichio becomes the fourth head coach in the history of the men's senior side, going back to 2012, and joins on a two-year contract.

"My family and I are thrilled to be joining Detroit City FC and the community of Detroit. This is a unique club with great leadership, and I can't tell you how excited I am to get started with the group and build on the recent success of Detroit City Football Club," Dichio said.

Dichio, a figure in English football, had a playing career with stints at Queens Park Rangers, Sunderland, Millwall, and Preston North End before moving in 2007 to join Toronto FC for their inaugural season in Major League Soccer, according to a press release.

After 59 appearances for Toronto, he transitioned into an ambassador role for the club and took up a position on their academy coaching staff in 2009, according to Detroit City FC.

Dichio remained as a coach in the Toronto FC youth system for over a decade before joining Mark Briggs' coaching staff at Sacramento Republic FC ahead of the 2022 USL Championship campaign, Detroit City FC said.

Sporting Director Trevor James and Vice President of Sporting and Wellness Tiffany Ebert James led the search for the new head coach.

"We are very pleased to have Danny on board as the club continues to commit substantial resources to build on our winning foundations. We entered the head coach selection process with a definitive list of desired qualities, credentials, and experiences. Danny's football philosophy and strong commitment to accountability and personal responsibility match up perfectly with the identity we want our team to continue to embody. He greatly appreciates the history and legacy of this club and this city and embraces the challenges ahead." James said.

The club is scheduled to host a meet-and-greet with the new head coach at the Detroit City Clubhouse on Dec. 4 at 6:30 p.m.

The event is open to the public and free to attend.