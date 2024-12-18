Michigan AG files emergency appeal to reverse parole of man convicted of rape

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has filed an emergency appeal seeking to reverse the parole granted to a man convicted of rape more than 30 years ago.

William Lamont Bonds, 56, was sentenced in two separate cases in 1993 and in 1994. In the first case, Bonds was sentenced to 30 to 45 years for first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of receiving and concealing stolen property over $100 and one count of breaking and entering an occupied building in connection with raping one person at gunpoint. He later pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct and was sentenced to 25 to 45 years for breaking into another victim's home and raping her.

Bonds was granted a 24-month term parole on Nov. 14, 2024, and is scheduled to be released on parole on Feb. 20, 2025.

In response, one of the victims reached out to Nessel's office. State officials concluded that the parole board's decision to grant parole to Bonds "is a clear abuse of the Board's decision," according to the appeal.

"Mr. Bonds is not a suitable candidate for parole, and the Parole Board decision to grant him parole again is both puzzling and dangerous," Nessel said in a statement.

Nessel says Bonds was paroled in 2023 and was required to complete the Residential Sexual Abuse Prevention program; however, his parole was revoked after Bonds was released from the program for noncompliance. He also has a criminal history that includes a larceny conviction in 1986 and breaking and entering in 1988.

"Allowing his release, especially so soon after his failure to comply with prior parole conditions, is a blatant abuse of discretion given the overwhelming facts and circumstances," Nessel said. "Records from his incarceration and his previous parole violation show that he continues to minimize the severity of his crimes. For the safety of our community, Bonds should remain in prison."