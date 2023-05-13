Customers go crazy for new liquidation Family Deals store in Southwest Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - What started out as a family-owned liquidation store in Louisiana, has now hit the streets of Southwest Detroit with some of the sweetest deals you can find on your favorite products for $10 or less.

On Friday, owners Tony Rifai and Mohamed Algahaim held a grand opening for their new Black Friday-like liquidation store, Family Deals 3, located at 3800 Vernor Highway,

"We have been working on this since January. We put everything together and here we are just trying to save people a couple of dollars," Rifai says.

There, customers flooded inside, searched through thousands of items and came out with some finds they will never forget.

"I got Apple Air Pods Pro, Beats, a speaker, and an Apple Pencil all for $10 dollars each or less," one shopper told CBS News Detroit. It's a package deal valued at more than $1,000 if bought at any large retailer.

Nonetheless, the man behind the very first Family Deals franchise, Aysar Mohammed of Baton Rouge, says what separates this bin-based store from similar-looking locals is their product.

"What makes us different is we are getting crates of items from large retailers, especially Target, that are brand new, not reused or returns from Amazon," Mohammed says.

For Rifai, he says he's been in-around Detroit his entire life.

"Born and raised here in Detroit, Hutzel Hospital and grew up around here," Rifai says.

But when the idea of opening up Family Deals with a few familiar faces, Rifai described it like buying a bike for $10 from one of his bins, it's a no-brainer.

"Me, my brother-in-law, my next-door neighbor, it was a bunch of us that put it together and we made this happen. t's been a long trip, but we made it happen. "We put everything together and here we are just trying to save people a couple of dollars. Family Deals."

For more information on Family Deals 3 or to view their latest deals, click here.