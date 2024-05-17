Watch CBS News
Crime Stoppers offering reward for information in 2023 death of two men in Detroit

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

(CBS DETROIT) - The families of two men who were killed in Detroit are still searching for answers one year later.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a $7,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in the deaths of 20-year-old Daiatrick Johnson-Tinch and 26-year-old Zaire Williams.

Johnson-Tinch and Williams were found inside a home on May 18, 2023, in the 8000 block of Bliss Street near Terrell Avenue.

Anyone with information can submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up or on the Crime Stoppers website.

Courtesy of Crime Stoppers of Michigan
First published on May 17, 2024 / 6:28 PM EDT

