Crime Stoppers Offering $2,500 for information on 2021 murder of Detroit teen

(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of a teen on Detroit's east side.

Kanarie Willis, 17, was murdered on Friday, Jan. 3, 2021.

The incident happened at about 8:35 a.m. near the 14500 block of Troester.

All tips will remain anonymous.

Rewards are paid when tips lead to an arrest.

A tip can be submitted by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visiting the website at www.1800speakup.org.