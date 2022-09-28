Watch CBS News
Local News

Crime Stoppers Offering $2,500 for information on 2021 murder of Detroit teen

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of a teen on Detroit's east side. 

Kanarie Willis, 17, was murdered on Friday, Jan. 3, 2021. 

The incident happened at about 8:35 a.m. near the 14500 block of Troester.

All tips will remain anonymous. 

Rewards are paid when tips lead to an arrest. 

A tip can be submitted by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visiting the website at www.1800speakup.org.

First published on September 28, 2022 / 3:44 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.