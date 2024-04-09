Crime Stoppers of Michigan offering reward for information in death of Vladimir Rene

James and Jennifer Crumbley to be sentenced, solar eclipse timelapse and more top stories

James and Jennifer Crumbley to be sentenced, solar eclipse timelapse and more top stories

James and Jennifer Crumbley to be sentenced, solar eclipse timelapse and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The family of Vladimir Rene is seeking answers more than a week after the 45-year-old was assaulted and died from his injuries in Detroit.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.

In the early morning hours of March 27, Rene was attacked on Detroit's northeast side, according to Crime Stoppers. Officials say he died from his injuries on April 1.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 800-Speak Up or online at 1800speakup.org.