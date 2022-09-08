COVID-19 vaccine boosters targeting Omicron variant available in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - State health officials say COVID-19 booster shots that were authorized to fight against the Omicron variant will be available in Michigan beginning this week.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized the Moderna and Pfizer bivalent booster shots last month. This comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on the recommendation.

Officials say Moderna's new booster shots are authorized for Americans as young as 18, while Pfizer and BioNTech's can be given down to age 12.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), the shots target the original strain of the virus and the most widely-spread Omicron variants (BA.4 and BA.5).

"This is great news as we go into the fall and winter when we expect cases of COVID-19 to increase," Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive, said in a press release. "The bivalent booster will help fight the Omicron subvariants, including BA.4 and 5. COVID-19 vaccines remain our best defense against the virus, and we recommend all Michiganders stay up to date."

Who is eligible?

Individuals 18 years of age and older are eligible for a single booster dose of the bivalent Moderna COVID-19 vaccine if it has been at least two months since they completed primary vaccination or received the most recent booster dose with any authorized or approved monovalent COVID-19 vaccine.

Individuals 12 years of age and older are eligible for a single booster dose of the bivalent Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine if it has been at least two months since they completed primary vaccination or received the most recent booster dose with any authorized or approved monovalent COVID-19 vaccine.

To locate providers offering the Pfizer and Moderna bivalent booster doses check your local pharmacy or visit vaccines.gov, which will be updated with bivalent booster locations soon.

The Oakland County Health Division is offering the booster beginning Sept. 13.

Appointments are recommended and walk-ins are accepted at community clinics and the department's Pontiac office (1200 North Telegraph Road, Bldg. 34E) and the Southfield office (27725 Greenfield Road).

Visit www.oakgov.com/health/register or contact Nurse on Call at 800-848-5533 to make an appointment.

Community vaccination clinics will open on: