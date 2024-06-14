Detroit nonprofit breaks ground on new LGBTQ+ health facility

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit nonprofit that provides medical care to the LGBTQ+ community is expanding its services.

Corktown Health plans to open its second facility in Hazel Park on John R Road, north of Woodward Heights Boulevard.

"We were looking for just the right site. It had to be not only available, but it had to be accessible. So if you have transportation challenges, this is on a bus route, so you can get on the bus and get here and get back home," said Anthony Williams, president and CEO of Corktown Health.

Courtesy: Albert Kahn Associates, Inc.

It's those kinds of hurdles that Corktown Health strives to remove for the over 4,000 people who seek their care annually because of their focus on the LGBTQ+ community.

"But it's not simply about the care you provide. It is about reaffirming the person, the individual, and their identity, making them feel welcomed. And that will allow you to provide even better care because it builds a level of trust and communication that's necessary," Williams said.

In addition to medical care, Corktown Health at Hazel Park will offer dental, mental health, and supportive services, including assistance with housing, food insecurity, and emergency financial needs.

"Frankly, that's why we made such just a sizable investment, because otherwise, we were going to have to open up a clinic around here to do the same thing," said David Coulter, Oakland County Executive.

To ensure affordability for patients, the facility will offer a sliding fee scale and will accept all insurance types, serving the entire community, not just the LGBTQ+ population.

"So when they walk in, there's going to be a beautiful lobby with a stair that will take you up to the office space, a two-story lobby, there's some skylights above that will let natural light into the space," said Kimberly Montague, president and CEO of Albert Kahn Associates, Inc.

This is now the 11th community health-based center outgoing U.S. Sen. Debbie Stanebow has helped open and is working on getting it designated as a federally qualified health clinic.

"It involves setting high standards," Stanebow said. "I believe that they will meet those standards and be able to do that. In the meantime, they're going to get started by making sure the services are available here."

Corktown Health at Hazel Park is set to open during the first quarter of 2025.