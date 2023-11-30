More than 1 million Corewell Health patients impacted by security breach

(CBS DETROIT) - The health information of about 1 million patients of Corewell Health in Southeast Michigan and about 2,500 Priority Health members were impacted due to a security breach at Welltok, Inc.

Welltok provides patient communication services for Corewell Health in Southeast Michigan a portal for Priority Health, the health system's health plan, according to Corewell Health.

Officials at Welltok said its system and security concerns are resolved and are not aware of any fraud or identity theft after the breach.

The type of information includes:

Priority Health members: Name, address and health insurance identification number

Name, address and health insurance identification number Corewell Health patients: Name, date of birth, email address, phone number, diagnosis, health insurance information and Social Security number

"The privacy of our patients, health plan members and team members is a top concern. We recently learned our vendor, Welltok, Inc., was affected by the MOVEit cyberattack that involved more than 2,000 organizations earlier this year. Welltok is communicating directly with the individuals whose data was affected by the attack, and credit monitoring is available to all impacted people," Corewell Health said in a statement.

According to Welltok, the impacted individuals were from the following organizations:

Asuris Northwest Health

BridgeSpan Health

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and Blue Plus

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina

Corewell Health

Faith Regional Health Services

Hospital & Medical Foundation of Paris, Inc. dba Horizon Health

Mass General Brigham Health Plan

Priority Health

Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon

Regence BlueShield

Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah

Regence Blue Shield of Idaho

St. Bernards Healthcare

Sutter Health

Trane Technologies Company LLC and/or group health plans sponsored by Trane Technologies Company LLC or Trane U.S. Inc.

The group health plans of Stanford Health Care, of Stanford Health Care, Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford, Stanford Health Care Tri-Valley, Stanford Medicine Partners, and Packard Children's Health Alliance

The Guthrie Clinic

Welltok is offering free credit monitoring to everyone impacted, Corewell Health said.

Those with questions or need additional information on the impact can call Welltok at 800-628-2141.