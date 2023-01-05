Corewell Health East announces top baby names for 2022

(CBS DETROIT) - Corewell Health East on Thursday has released a list of top baby names in 2022.

The health system says Ali was the top unisex name for Corewell Health East babies. The top boy name was Noah, while the top girl name was Ava.

Officials say 17,226 babies were born between Jan. 2, 2022, and Dec. 15, 2022, at the health system's seven hospitals.

Here is the full list of names:

Top baby boy names at Corewell Health East

Noah Liam Henry Theodore Benjamin Adam Jack Oliver and Levi (tie) Owen and Lucas (tie) Elijah

Top baby girl names at Corewell Health East