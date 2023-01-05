Watch CBS News
Local News

Corewell Health East announces top baby names for 2022

By DeJanay Booth

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Corewell Health East on Thursday has released a list of top baby names in 2022. 

The health system says Ali was the top unisex name for Corewell Health East babies. The top boy name was Noah, while the top girl name was Ava.

Officials say 17,226 babies were born between Jan. 2, 2022, and Dec. 15, 2022, at the health system's seven hospitals.

Here is the full list of names:

Top baby boy names at Corewell Health East

  1. Noah
  2. Liam
  3. Henry
  4. Theodore
  5. Benjamin
  6. Adam
  7. Jack
  8. Oliver and Levi (tie)
  9. Owen and Lucas (tie)
  10. Elijah

Top baby girl names at Corewell Health East

  1. Ava
  2. Olivia
  3. Charlotte
  4. Mila
  5. Sophia
  6. Evelyn
  7. Amelia
  8. Isabella
  9. Emma
  10. Eleanor

First published on January 5, 2023 / 4:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.