Michigan baking company releases allergen-free back-to-school snacks

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A baking company with Michigan roots is growing in popularity just in time for back to school.

Cooper Street Snacks is putting its own unique spin on traditional granola bars and cookies with its line of baked goods, making health a priority.

The company started in Birmingham with the Surnow family's passion for sharing their recipes.

What started as offerings at a few local farmers markets in 2011 turned into a full-blown business that you can find in several grocery stores across Metro Detroit.

"It's just so cool to be a part of the community and lead a company that started with just an idea. To see what it's grown into is just really exciting. When you take a step back and look at what are the things that we've actually accomplished, it's so incredible and I'm so proud of my family and my team," said Max Suenow, CEO and founder of Cooper Street Snacks.

As a Michigan company, it ensures that each of its products is made with dried cherries, blueberries, and cranberries grown right here.

You can keep up with the company on its Instagram and Facebook pages.