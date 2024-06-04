Consumers Energy requests $325 million rate increase

(CBS DETROIT) - Consumers Energy recently requested a $325 million rate hike increase with the Michigan Public Services Commission.

According to the utility company, the funds are needed to improve infrastructure and service.

"I don't need any higher bills, that's for sure," said Christine Shelton, a utility customer.

"Everything has gone up," added Alicia Gregory, another utility customer.

CBS News Detroit spoke to several customers on Tuesday who said they are not happy about a potential increase in their monthly bills.

"It's upsetting. I don't want to want to pay no more. It's hard enough now," Shelton said.

Shelton said utility bills are high enough.

"Bills are ridiculously high right now, and no, I don't want it going up any higher," she said.

If approved, customers would see roughly a $10 per month increase in their utility bills. Gregory said it doesn't sound like much but over time it does.

"If you calculate it 12 months, it does add up," Gregory said.

"Our focus right now is making sure our electric grid is smarter and stronger," said Brian Wheeler, a spokesperson for Consumers Energy.

Wheeler said the company understands customers' concerns, however, he said the benefits will outweigh the additional costs.

"We have something called our reliability roadmap which is our promise and guarantee over time we're going to get to a point where everybody gets their power back on in 24 hours or less even with the severe storms we see more and more in our state," Wheeler said.

Wheeler said power lines, equipment and even the impact of the Canadian wildfires must be addressed with the funds.

The Michigan Public Services Commission has the authority to approve, reject or lower the amount requested by Consumers Energy.

Shelton said she is hoping the commission considers how high expenses have gotten.

"Bills are ridiculously high right now, and I don't want it going up anymore," Shelton said.

Now that the rate hike has been requested, the Michigan Public Works Commission has 10 months to get public feedback and make a final decision.