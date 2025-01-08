Metro Detroit company seeks to rename road after Lions coach Dan Campbell

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - There are signs of Lions pride all over the office at HRPro, a human resource consulting firm on Campbell Road in Royal Oak.

"I feel like we are kicking butt. We're doing so good, and it's just something to be proud of," said Felicia Kennedy, a benefits analyst at HRPro.

CEO Kristopher Powell agrees which is why he wanted to do something to show his respect for Lions head coach Dan Campbell.

"He's made this into a truly world-class franchise, which, you know, the last time this franchise won the national championship was the year I was born," Powell said.

Thanks to a city ordinance, Powell was able to submit a proposal to rename the street Dan Campbell Road. A committee will review the proposal, and the city commission will make the final decision.

"It's passion, its grit, it's the way, you know, this city has been built around. Dan is the man, plain and simple," said Michael Luzi, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at HRPro.

The city manager says it may be slightly more complicated because part of Campbell Road runs into Madison Heights, and there's the financial cost to consider.

"I mean, it's a big question you have: how many businesses and properties located on Campbell that would have to now change their address," said Royal Oak City Manager Joseph Gacioch. "I think that they would take it seriously and explore any opportunity that we had to celebrate," Gacioch said.

In the meantime, the employees at HRPro are going to continue learning from Campbell.

"It is not just his positivity, but the way that he cares. It's not like he's just a coach and he's here for the day or a paycheck, he shows up and he motivates people. He makes people better. He makes people want to be better," Kennedy said.