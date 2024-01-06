Watch CBS News
MDHHS awards organizations $7M for community violence intervention projects

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced it awarded more than $7 million in funding to help local organizations address violence in communities. 

The eight organizations were awarded through a Request for Proposal (RFP) process. 

"All Michigan residents should feel safe in their homes, schools, and communities," Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director said. "This funding will help support local organizations and leaders as they work to prevent violence and reduce its adverse outcomes in their local communities."  

Awardees include:

  • Black Caucus Foundation of Michigan - $1 million
  • Gryphon Place - $1 million
  • Michigan Public Health Institute - $1 million
  • Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency - $1 million
  • Oakland Community Health Network - $999,910
  • Washtenaw County Sheriff - $999,440
  • Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation - $900,000
  • Migrant Legal Aid, Inc. - $200,080

Applications were received from 26 organizations across the state, requesting more than $26 million in funding, according to MDHHS. 

The funding is set to support two-year projects from Jan. 1 to Sept. 30, 2025.

First published on January 6, 2024 / 2:54 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

