Comerica Park adds new food, drinks for Detroit Tigers ALDS playoff game

Tigers merch fans can get at Comerica Park for Game 3 of ALDS

Tigers merch fans can get at Comerica Park for Game 3 of ALDS

Tigers merch fans can get at Comerica Park for Game 3 of ALDS

(CBS DETROIT) - Comerica Park will have new food and beverage items for fans for the Detroit Tigers' first home playoff game in a decade.

The Tigers will take on the Cleveland Guardians for Game 3 of the 2024 American League Division on Wednesday, and ahead of the game, Delaware North, the team's beverage and fans will be able to get new fall-themed and locally-inspired food items.

Mike Ferdinande

"We're excited to bring these locally inspired dishes and drinks to Comerica Park for the ALDS," said Joe Slomski, Delaware North's general manager at Comerica Park. "Our goal is to enhance the fan experience by offering flavors that reflect the city of Detroit and the excitement of postseason baseball."

New food items at Comerica Park for ALDS

The following food items will be available for Game 3 of the ALDS at Comerica Park:

Taqueria El Rey Al Pastor Tacos

Location: Miller Lite Market, Section 149

"Enjoy hand-carved, marinated pork, topped with fresh cilantro and onions, served on a corn tortilla for a delicious bite of authentic Detroit flavor."

Loaded Coney Pierogis

Location: Section 122

"This Srodek coney pierogi is a twist on the classic local pierogi, featuring a savory filling of coney sauce, hot dog and onions. It is then finished with a selection of toppings for an extra burst of Detroit flavor."

Blakes Cider and Donuts

Location: Section 138

"Fans can savor Blake's famous cider paired with either three or six cinnamon sugar cider donuts, the perfect autumn ballpark treat."

Donut Sundae

Location: Section 138

"A fan-favorite twist on dessert: three cider donuts topped with creamy soft-serve ice cream for the ultimate indulgence."

The Playoff Prime

Location: Section 116

"This premium offering features USDA prime filet, arugula, garlic butter, balsamic onions and smoked gouda on a sesame seeded roll. Served with kettle chips."

Tigers Red Hot

Location: Section 217 Hot Dog Cart

"A fiery take on a classic hot dog, topped with cabbage slaw, Flaming Hot Cheetos and house-made smoked ranch."

New beverages at Comerica Park for ALDS

Fans will be able to find local flavors throughout Comerica Park, such as horchata and tres leches cake from Sheila's Bakery at Miller Lite Market (Section 149).

The following signature beverages will also be available at the ballpark, according to Delaware North:

Autumn Smash

Location: Sections 117 and 212

"Fans can choose from bourbon or spiced rum mixed with apple cider, honey and lemon juice, garnished with ginger candy and fruit skewers in a commemorative ALDS cup."

Playoff Spritz

Location: Comerica Landing

"A refreshing blend of Aperol, cranberry juice and fresh cranberries, garnished with an orange twist. Served in a souvenir ALDS cup."

October Ready Mule

Location: Tiger Club

"This cocktail combines bourbon, lemon juice, barrel-aged maple syrup and ginger beer for a perfect fall drink."

The Tipsy Pumpkin

Location: Section 140

"A spiced smash cocktail of bourbon, spiced pumpkin syrup, fresh-squeezed clementine, Sriracha bitters, topped with ginger beer and garnished with dehydrated pumpkin pieces. Served in a Tigers-branded pumpkin (while supplies last), bringing a festive spirit to the ballpark."

Businesses around the city have also been working to prepare for all the fans who will be downtown for the game. Starting at noon, there will be a pregame block party on Witherell Street outside Comerica Park.