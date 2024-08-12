Coast Guard rescues 5 people and a dog after boat capsizes near Mackinac Island

(CBS DETROIT) - The U.S. Coast Guard helped rescue five people and a dog from a capsized boat in the water off Mackinac Island Friday.

The Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes responded to a call around 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, of a capsized vessel containing several people, including children, approximately 200 feet off the shores of the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island.

The Coast Guard launched a 29-foot response boat and teamed up with Mackinac Marine Rescue and the Shepler's Ferry Wyandot in the rescue.

"Thanks to our close coordination with local and commercial partners, we were able to accomplish a quick and safe rescue of all persons involved," said Lt. Alex Waide, Sector Northern Great Lakes Search and Rescue Coordinator, in a statement. "This is also a great reminder of how important it is to wear life jackets; in this situation, all five of the distressed boaters were wearing them which helped buy first responders the few minutes needed to get to them in time."

The Coast Guard says all five people and the dog were rescued within 20 minutes of receiving the initial report.