Clinton County woman wins $1M on scratch off lottery ticket she almost threw away

Michigan Lottery

(CBS DETROIT) - A Clinton County woman won $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery's Sizzling Hot 7's instant game after almost throwing away the winning ticket.

The 30-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased the ticket at Hansen's Quik Stop, located at 8998 East M-21 in Ovid.

Ovid is approximately 30 miles northeast of Lansing.

"I always play the new instant tickets when they come out each month," said the lucky player. "I was at the store one night and decided to buy two of the Sizzling Hot 7's tickets since it is a newer game. I scratched the tickets when I got in my car and thought they were both non-winners, so I put them in a bag with some other garbage to throw away."

The player continued and said,"The next morning, I decided to look the tickets over one more time before throwing them away. When I saw I'd won $1 million, my heart started racing and I thought I was going to faint. I called my mom and my husband right away to tell them the good news! I am so glad I decided to look the ticket over again before throwing it away."

The lucky winner chose to claim her prize as a one-time lump sum.

She says with her winnings she plans to purchase a home and invest.

Each $10 Sizzling Hot 7's ticket offers players the chance to win prizes ranging from $10 to $1 million.