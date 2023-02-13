Clinton County man, 49, wins $125K lottery jackpot

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 49-year-old man from Clinton County says winning over $125,000 from the Michigan Lottery couldn't have happened at a better time.

The lucky player who chose to stay anonymous won $125,514 after being randomly selected in a drawing on Jan. 11.

According to Michigan Lottery officials, he earned entries to the giveaway by playing the online Monthly Jackpot game.

"I had been playing the Monthly Jackpot game quite a bit, and I knew there was a second chance associated with playing, but I wasn't sure what the second chance prize was," said the player. "I got an email and a call from the Lottery one day informing me I'd won the second chance jackpot, and I didn't think it was real. It still feels surreal and hasn't sunk in yet. I haven't told my family that I won yet, so I plan to surprise them by showing them the check. This couldn't have happened at a better time for our family!"

He recently claimed his prize and said he plans to pay bills and take a vacation with his winnings.

Michigan Lottery officials say the Monthly Jackpot and Mystery Vault online games include a second-chance progressive jackpot drawing.

Each player earns an entry for every $.50 wagered playing either of these games. After the entry period has closed, a random drawing happens, and one winner is selected from all the entries for that month. A new drawing begins each month, and the progressive jackpot is reset to $5,000.