Clifton R. Wharton Jr., former Michigan State University president, dies at 98
(CBS DETROIT) — Clifton R. Wharton Jr., former Michigan State University president and pioneer, is dead at the age of 98, the school said.
Wharton was elected president of Michigan State University in 1970, becoming the first African American president of a major U.S. public research university.
He served as president from 1970 to 1978, then served as chancellor of the State University of New York from 1978 to 1987.
In 1993, Wharton worked as deputy secretary of state under former President Bill Clinton. Michigan State says he held appointments under six U.S. presidents.
The MSU Board of trustees voted to name the school's arts center, the Clifton and Dolores Wharton Center for Performing Arts, after he and his wife in 1982.
The school sent a statement on his passing, saying in part:
"But, so fittingly for a leader in higher education, his focus on developing people might be said to be his most outstanding legacy. He declared at the outset that, 'What is frequently required is not a pronouncement of leadership but rather encouragement of the individuals within the institution.' There are many who will attest to the impact of his focus on people, one of the many reasons he will long live in the hearts of Spartans."