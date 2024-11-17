Clifton R. Wharton Jr., former Michigan State University president, dies at 98

Michigan firearm deer hunting season kicks off, Lions prepare for Jaguars and more top stories

Michigan firearm deer hunting season kicks off, Lions prepare for Jaguars and more top stories

Michigan firearm deer hunting season kicks off, Lions prepare for Jaguars and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — Clifton R. Wharton Jr., former Michigan State University president and pioneer, is dead at the age of 98, the school said.

Wharton was elected president of Michigan State University in 1970, becoming the first African American president of a major U.S. public research university.

He served as president from 1970 to 1978, then served as chancellor of the State University of New York from 1978 to 1987.

In 1993, Wharton worked as deputy secretary of state under former President Bill Clinton. Michigan State says he held appointments under six U.S. presidents.

The MSU Board of trustees voted to name the school's arts center, the Clifton and Dolores Wharton Center for Performing Arts, after he and his wife in 1982.

The school sent a statement on his passing, saying in part: