Classes resume at MSU following deadly mass shooting: What this means for students and faculty

Students are heading back to school at Michigan State University on Monday. This will be the first day of class since the deadly shooting that left three dead and five wounded. At a press conference Sunday, school officials spoke about the plans to resume classes and the impact it will have on students and faculty.

School officials said they will keep the MSU Union and Berkey Hall, where the shootings took place, closed for the remainder of the semester. They will also be offering mental health services to both students and staff. Interim provost Thomas Jeitschko talked about the impact the shootings will have on the MSU community and what they are doing to help people cope.

"We hope that students will be able to manage. We hope that they come into the community, that they rely on each other, that they rely on faculty, that they also rely on our staff, all of whom are members of this community," said Jeitschko. "We have resources around what to say to students after a crisis, how to have discussions. There's no expectations that our faculty members will be mental health practitioners in these settings, but they will be empathetic. And each of them, with their classes, will figure out what are the best ways forward."

Jeitschko also said instructions have been asked to be flexible with their approach to classes this semester.