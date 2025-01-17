City of Warren looks to develop surrounding city hall land, build a downtown

(CBS DETROIT) - The City of Warren is looking to build its very own downtown. It's a move city leaders say will push the city forward.

"What we have to have here has to have the unique flavor of our community. It's got to reflect every corner of our community. It has to attract both residents and people from surrounding communities," said Warren Mayor Lori Stone.

This week, residents got an idea of what a downtown or town center in Warren may look like. Ten acres of land surround the city hall, which will house future projects.

"There needs to be a mix of stores and restaurants, something smaller scale that makes it unique that people want to make it a destination," said Kim Connell, a lifelong Warren resident.

The city enlisted consultants to help develop the plan. Several ideas were raised for what the space could be used for, including restaurants, food markets and housing.

According to the mayor, the building wouldn't involve an increase in taxes.

"This isn't a tax increase; this is reinvestment largely from businesses who benefit from economic development because you drive economic development, then other businesses flourish," Stone said.

Whether or not the city will lease the land or sell it off to developers is still in the works. A big concern for some residents is what parking will look like.

"We need to have a better transit service if we're going to have a downtown that's dependent on less people driving there, so it'll have to be car-dependent. And a lot of parking means less space for things downtown," said Warren resident David Gifford.

An amphitheater proved to be popular among residents. While many wanted it known, whatever is built should include affordable housing.

"We have a lot of people here, and we have a lot of land space. What's the best use of it? In a project like this we have an opportunity to reinvent ourselves," Connell said.

More surveys will be sent out to the community, and designs will be presented. According to Stone, she'd like to see construction by 2030.