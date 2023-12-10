City of Detroit receives Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for the first time in 11 years

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The city of Detroit's office of budget received the "Government Finance Officers Association's Distinguished Budget Presentation Award" (GFOA) for its fiscal year 2024 budget, officials announced Friday.

City officials said, Detroit hasn't received the award since 2012, and its return is a big achievement recognizing "the commitment of the governing body and staff to meet the highest principles of governmental budgeting."

The award shows national best practices in planning and communication. It's given to state and local governments across the country, according to city officials.

"We are proud to resume receiving the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from GFOA. The Budget team is committed to accurately reflecting the City's financial and policy priorities in a transparent, accessible, and thorough annual Budget document. This would not have been possible without the strong leadership and collaborative partnership of the Mayor, City Council, Legislative Policy Division, Office of the Chief Financial Officer, and all the departments Citywide that participate in the Budget process," Steve Watson, Deputy Chief Financial Officer, Budget Director said.

Detroit had to meet certain guidelines for effective budget presentation to receive the budget award, according to city officials.

Budget documents have to receive a "proficient" rating in all four categories, and in the fourteen mandatory criteria within those categories, to receive the award, officials said.

When a Distinguished Budget Presentation Award is granted, a Certificate of Recognition for Budget Presentation is also presented, city officials said.

"Award recipients have pioneered efforts to improve the quality of budgeting and provide an excellent example for other governments throughout North America," GFOA officials said.

The award certificate for fiscal year 2024 is set to be in the mayor's recommended annual budget for fiscal year 2025 when it is presented to the Detroit City Council in March 2024.