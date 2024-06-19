City of Detroit breaks ground on new affordable senior housing complex

(CBS DETROIT) - A new affordable housing project for seniors is officially underway in Detroit.

On Wednesday, city and state leaders celebrated the groundbreaking of the Dr. Violet T. Lewis Village apartments. The complex will be located on the former Lewis College of Business, Michigan's only historically black college and university.

The $29.3 million development will include 105 one- and two-bedroom apartments and is expected to take about 16 months to complete. Rent will be determined by income and range from $427 to $983 a month. The complex is available for seniors making $20,160 to $69,120 a year.

More than 70 apartments will be built in a new four-story building, and 32 apartments will be in two adaptive reuse buildings.

"Over the past five years, the City and its partners have invested more than $1 billion in affordable housing in Detroit and Dr. Violet T. Lewis Village is an important piece of that accomplishment. This project will honor the legacy of Dr. Lewis and the HBCU that bore her name while making sure more than 100 longtime Detroit residents who helped build this city have access to quality affordable housing for many years to come," said Mayor Mike Duggan.

The apartment complex will be developed by Ohio-based Wallick Communities and Southfield-based Presbyterian Villages of Michigan. The majority of the funding will come from federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits.