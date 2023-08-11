City alerts Grosse Pointe Park residents of rusty water issues

GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - City officials in Grosse Pointe Park are alerting residents of rusty water issues, and residents will need to run their faucets to clear the water.

Officials say the rusty water issues are due to a pressure spike from the city's supplier, the city of Detroit. The water is safe but currently has sediment in it.

"This is natural sediment that occurs in the pipes and is NON toxic it is a form of iron," said Grosse Pointe Park officials.

It will take time for the sediment to clear up, and officials are asking residents to run cold water in the lowest spot in their houses until the water runs clear.

From: Public Works Some homes in Grosse Pointe Park are experiencing rusty water. It was due to a pressure spike from... Posted by City of Grosse Pointe Park on Thursday, August 10, 2023

Residents are also advised not to do any laundry or use the hot water as the sediment will get into the tank.

The city says pressure fluctuations cause this to happen two to three times a year.