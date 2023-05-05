Cinco de Mayo: A look into the history of May 5; Restaurants prepare for celebration

Cinco de Mayo: Analyzing the history of the annual celebration on May 5

(CBS DETROIT) - Friday is Cinco de Mayo, marking the victory of Mexican forces over the French at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

Jorge Chinea, director of Latino/Latina and Latin American Studies at Wayne State, sat down with CBS News Detroit on Thursday to discuss the significance of the holiday and how it's celebrated around the world.

In addition, Maria Cristina Aldana and Nabil Ashi, owners of Aldana Mexican Bar and Grill in Troy, showcased their foods on the menu in preparation of the holiday.

