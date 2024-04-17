Will the cicadas be in Michigan in 2024? Map shows where 2 broods will emerge this year

What to expect from the 2024 cicada invasion Cicada invasion expected to be biggest bug emergence in centuries 03:35

(CBS DETROIT) — Trillions of cicadas will emerge from the ground throughout the country this year, including one part of Michigan.

Two broods of cicadas, known as Brood XIII and Brood XIX, will come out of the ground simultaneously for the first time since 1803.

A brood refers to groups of cicadas that emerge during the same cycle. After living much of their lives underground, the 13-year Brood XIX and the 17-year Brood XIII will complete their development as adults this year, according to David Lowenstein, a consumer horticulture extension educator at Michigan State University.

When will the cicadas emerge?

The cicadas are temperature-dependent, so the time they emerge depends on location. The cicadas emerge once the soil reaches a temperature of 64 degrees.

In southern states, the cicadas could emerge in late April but are expected to emerge sometime in May or early June in cooler states.

Will Michigan see the two cicada broods?

Michigan residents will hear the noise from the typical cicadas. However, much of the state will not be impacted by the emergence of these two broods.

The annual and periodical cicadas can be differentiated by their color. Periodical cicadas have yellow-orange bodies and red eyes, while the appearance of yearly cicadas varies depending on their species.

A few Brood XIII are expected to emerge in the southwest part of the state this year, but Michigan is not largely expected to see both broods.

Active Periodical Cicada Broods of the United States U.S. Forest Park Service

Which states will see the emergence of the broods?

According to a map by the U.S. Forest Service, several states will see the emergence of Brood XIII and Brood XIX, but only a few states will see the emergence of both broods.

Brood XIII will emerge in parts of Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana and a small area in southwest Michigan.

The emergence of Brood XIX will occur in Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia.

While both broods will emerge in Illinois, they aren't expected to significantly overlap.