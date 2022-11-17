Chrysler announces 2023 Pacifica Road Tripper

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Chrysler is looking to get more families on the road as the automaker announces a new version of the Pacifica called the Road Tripper.

The automaker said the special version of the minivan, on its sixth generation in 40 years, "celebrates the ultimate family travel vehicle".

The Road Tripper, named after a vote on social media, has a roof rack that can be used for a variety of travel needs. The gas-powered version of the minivan will also be able to tow up to 3,600 pounds.

In a news release, Chrysler said ordering for the new van should be open in the first quarter of 2023, with vehicles arriving at dealerships around the same time.