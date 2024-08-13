Cookies sold at Meijer stores recalled due to undeclared milk

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson targeted in swatting attack and more top stories

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson targeted in swatting attack and more top stories

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson targeted in swatting attack and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Cookies that are sold at the Midwest retailer Meijer have been recalled because they contain undeclared milk, officials announced.

Too Good Gourmet of San Lorenzo, California, recalled its Meijer Dunking Cookies Chocolate Chip because of the allergen, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Meijer Dunking Cookies Chocolate Chip U.S. Food and Drug Administration

The recalled product contains a milk allergen that wasn't listed in the label's ingredients section. Meijer wasn't alerted of the mistake on the label.

The product was sold in a 10 oz. tall clear container with a blue and white label with the UPC 713733712972 and includes all best-by dates.

The recalled cookies were sold at Meijer stores in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky and Wisconsin. No customer complaints or illnesses have been reported to Meijer or Too Good Gourmet in connection with this recall.

Customers who have an allergy or sensitivity to milk have the risk of having a life-threatening reaction if they eat these cookies, according to the FDA.

People who purchased these recalled cookies should stop consuming them and return the product to the customer service desk at any Meijer location to receive a full refund.

Anyone with questions should contact Meijer at 800-543-3704 from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. EDT daily or Too Good Gourmet at 510-317-8150 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST Monday through Friday.