Choco Town's "sweet" experience opens to public at Oakland Mall

By Alysia Burgio

Choco Town's "sweet" experience opens to public at Oakland Mall
TROY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - If you're a fan of chocolate, there's a "sweet" adventure you may want to check out.

Choco Town is the newest attraction opening to the public on Thursday at Oakland Mall in Troy.

"Choco Town is an immersive, multi-sensory chocolate-tasting experience," said Mary Fuhrman, executive producer at Fever.

The chocolate adventure is full of tasty treats, interactive games and fun taste-testing experiments using your sense of smell.

"One of our tasting experiments is called 'Take It With A Pinch of Salt' where you get to explore how different additives, like salt, change the taste of chocolate. Another one is 'Smellovision' where you can see how your senses, like your sense of smell, tie back to your sense of taste and how everything is tied together," Fuhrmman said.

It's a mouthwatering experience Fuhrman says anyone will love.

"Come in and let yourself play. Everyone can relate back to chocolate and now we've just created this immersive world where you can come in and explore and really get down to what makes chocolate, chocolate," said Fuhrman.

Visitors can even find out their chocolate personality.  

The event is happening at Oakland Mall in Troy until June. Tickets start at $25.

First published on March 16, 2023 / 10:03 AM

