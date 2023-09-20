Chipotle opening first downtown Detroit location

(CBS DETROIT) - Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening its first location in downtown Detroit next year.

The company says the new location is scheduled to open next spring.

It will be located at 630 Woodward Ave. and feature a walk-up window for people who place digital orders. This location is next to Shake Shack in the Campus Martius Park area.

According to Chipotle, there are 25 jobs per restaurant and employees receive the benefits that include a crew bonus with an opportunity to earn an extra month's worth of pay each year, a debt-free college program, English as a second language and access to mental healthcare.

The only Chipotle currently in Detroit is in the area of Mack Avenue and Radnor Street, near Grosse Pointe Farms.

In total, the company has 53 locations throughout the state.