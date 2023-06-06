Children's Hospital of Michigan hosts 13th annual Cereal Drive

(CBS DETROIT) - For the last 13 years, the Children's Hospital of Michigan Professional Nurse Council at the Detroit Medical Center and Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan have partnered to ensure children have a daily meal over summer break.

Since its beginnings in 2010, Children's Hospital of Michigan Cereal Drive has collected nearly 12 million servings of cereal for kids in southeastern Michigan.

The cereal drive kicked off June 2 and runs through June 9. All virtual donations benefit Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan. To donate, click here.

Katie Sova, Clinical Pediatric GI Dietitian at Children's Hospital of Michigan, and Pam Taurence, a registered nurse at Children's Hospital of Michigan, joined CBS News Detroit Tuesday to discuss this year's cereal drive.